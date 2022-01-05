Domestic shares flat with gains in banking stocks offset by losses in tech counter

Domestic shares were unchanged early on Wednesday with gains in financials offsetting losses in technology stocks, while a fresh round of Covid-19-related curbs across the nation kept investors cautious.

By 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.03 per cent at 17,810.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.05 per cent to 59,885.44 points.

Financial services provider Bajaj Finance rose more than 2 per cent and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Nifty's bank index extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a near 6 per cent jump in AU Small Finance Bank after a strong quarterly update.

Top IT firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1 per cent each and capped gains on the benchmark index early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities in New Delhi and Bengaluru put in place weekend curfews as Covid-19 cases continued to spike.