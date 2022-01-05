Stocks

Domestic shares flat with gains in banking stocks offset by losses in tech counter

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on January 05, 2022

Bajaj Finance jumps more than 2 per cent to emerge top gainer on Nifty 50 index

Domestic shares were unchanged early on Wednesday with gains in financials offsetting losses in technology stocks, while a fresh round of Covid-19-related curbs across the nation kept investors cautious.

By 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.03 per cent at 17,810.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.05 per cent to 59,885.44 points.

Financial services provider Bajaj Finance rose more than 2 per cent and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Nifty's bank index extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a near 6 per cent jump in AU Small Finance Bank after a strong quarterly update.

Top IT firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1 per cent each and capped gains on the benchmark index early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities in New Delhi and Bengaluru put in place weekend curfews as Covid-19 cases continued to spike.

Published on January 05, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd
stocks and shares
NSE
BSE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like