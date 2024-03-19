D. P. Abhushan Ltd has received an in-principal approval for its direct listing on the BSE. The move will help the company in expanding its market presence, per a statement by the company.

The NSE-listed company has four showrooms in Madhya Pradesh (Ratlam, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain) and four in Rajasthan (Udaipur, Banswara, Kota, and Bhilwara).

Santosh Kataria, Managing Director, said, “This strategic decision aligns with our commitment to transparency and ensures multiple platforms for stakeholder and investor engagement. We believe this dual listing will unlock new avenues for growth and fortify our market position. We will declare the date of listing soon.”

On the NSE, shares surged 6.03 per cent as of 12.08 p.m. to trade at ₹829.85.