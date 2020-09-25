Dr Reddy's shares up 2% on launch of Dexmedetomidine injection in the US market

The pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, in the US market.
The Precedex in 0.9% sodium chloride injection brand had sales of approximately $210 million for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020, according to IQVIA Health data.
Snapping two-day losing streak, the company's shares gained as much as 2.2 per cent to ₹5,139 in noon trade.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
All Access Plan
Get Full Digital Access To The Hindu BusinessLine, The Hindu, Frontline, Sportstar, Crossword+, Epaper replica of The Hindu and The Hindu BusinessLine in ONE SINGLE DISCOUNTED PRICE!
-
Exclusive Portfolio
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
September 25, 2020