Dr Reddy's shares up 2% on launch of Dexmedetomidine injection in the US market

The pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, in the US market.

The Precedex in 0.9% sodium chloride injection brand had sales of approximately $210 million for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020, according to IQVIA Health data.

Snapping two-day losing streak, the company's shares gained as much as 2.2 per cent to ₹5,139 in noon trade.