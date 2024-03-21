DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations and Hadron Aviation Pvt. Ltd. have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop diploma and certificate courses in the field of drones.

Under the partnership, Hadron Aviation will facilitate the delivery of DroneAcharya’s courses across its centres. The courses to be offered include drone building, drone data processing, python for GIS and drones, drone racing, drones in agriculture, and drones in disaster management.

Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya, said, “This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in DroneAcharya’s commitment to bridging the gap between the growing demand and availability of certified and skilled personnel in the Indian Drone Industry.”

Hadron Aviation Pvt. Ltd. is a Pune-based aviation and education institute, providing commercial pilot license (CPL), aircraft maintenance engineering, and EASA training, among other services. They are certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to provide these courses for aircraft. The company also has centres in Singapore and Dubai.

Droneacharya stock rose 1.86 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹142.05 as of 10.22 am.