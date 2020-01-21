ICRA reaffirms A1+ rating for Dwarikesh Sugars CP

Credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed its ICRA A1+ rating on the commercial papers of Dwarikesh Sugars amounting to ₹300 crore. This rating indicates that the instrument has very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations and carries lowest credit risk. Shares of Dwarkesh Sugars closed 0.13 per cent lower at ₹38.40 on the BSE.