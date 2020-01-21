Stocks

ICRA reaffirms A1+ rating for Dwarikesh Sugars CP

| Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

Credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed its ICRA A1+ rating on the commercial papers of Dwarikesh Sugars amounting to ₹300 crore. This rating indicates that the instrument has very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations and carries lowest credit risk. Shares of Dwarkesh Sugars closed 0.13 per cent lower at ₹38.40 on the BSE.

Published on January 21, 2020
ICRA Ltd
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Default likely to drag Sumeet Industries