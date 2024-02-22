Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com has inaugurated a franchise retail store in Gurugram, Haryana.

It is located at shop no. 6, Ground Floor of Spanish Court, Palam Vihar (Opp SCR Global School), and is poised to cater to the travel needs of the locals around the area, the company said in its statement.

The Gurugram franchise store will provide travel services, including flight and hotel bookings, bus and railway ticketing, group reservations, luxurious vacations, cruise packages, and charter arrangements. In addition, the store will facilitate visa applications and related formalities.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “With the opening of our Gurugram franchise store, we are not just expanding our physical presence but also extending our commitment to delivering premium travel services. The positive response to our franchising model is a testament to our dedication to exceeding customer expectations.”

Easy Trip Planners stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹48.30 as of 10.30 am on Thursday, up by 0.10 per cent.