EaseMyTrip.com, in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB), announced the launch of a homestay entrepreneurship training programme along the Chardham Yatra route.

The programme aims to equip 150 homestay owners with hospitality and eco-friendly practices.

Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said, “This programme is a testament to EaseMyTrip’s commitment to sustainable tourism and empowering local communities. By enhancing the quality of services provided by homestay owners, we not only improve the travel experience but also contribute to the local economy. Post-certification, these homestays will be integrated into our platform.”

Ease Trip Planners stock rose by 2.44 per cent to ₹44.15 on the NSE at 12.16 pm.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit