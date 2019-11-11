Edelweiss Financial Services shares hit upper circuit

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services hit upper circuit on the bourses today. The company recently had got approval from the Competition Commission for the US-based Kora’s proposed investment worth $ 75 million (about Rs 532 crore) in Edelweiss Group.

On the BSE, shares were up nearly 5 per cent to Rs 116.30 with volumes of over 6.25 lakh shares as at 10.45 am, Similarly, the stock jumped 5 per cent to Rs 116.35, with volumes traded over 56.95 lakh shares on the NSE.

Edelweiss Global Wealth Management, a financial advisory and product firm, which is amongst the top five in the industry pecking order, is now looking to double its assets-under-advice (AuA) to ₹2 lakh crore in next five years.