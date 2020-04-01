Edelweiss share price rise as Rashesh Shah hikes stake

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The share price of Edelweiss Financial Services rose by 5 per cent in a falling market on Wednesday. This comes after the company’s promoter Rashesh Shah and Venkatchalam Ramaswamy picked up three lakh shares valued at over Rs 1.15 crore and one lakh shares valued at over Rs 38.47 respectively in the open market. Total promoter holding in the company is 32.93 per cent of which promoter group led by Shah hold 23 per cent.
After the acquisition the shareholding of Shah has marginally risen to 15.58 per cent from 15.55 per cent earlier, the shareholding filed by the company with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) showed. The holding of Ramaswamy rose to 6.22 per cent from 6.21 per cent earlier. Sources close to the company said the Edelweiss will be looking at unlocking value in its other business.
Edelweiss share price had touched a low of Rs 29.90 on March 26. On Wednesday the share was trading at Rs 40.05 on BSE. The share price of the company which is involved in non-banking financial services and brokerage and advisory has seen a sharp fall from its 52-week high in line with crash in other financial services company firms. The current market-cap of Edelweiss stood at Rs 3,742 crore.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...