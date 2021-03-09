Edelweiss Wealth Management targets ₹5,000 cr via Crossover-III Fund

Edelweiss Wealth Management has launched the third series of Crossover Opportunities Fund with a targeted corpus of ₹5,000 crore.

The category-II Alternate Investment Fund will focus on late-stage private equity and pre-IPO investments. The earlier Crossover funds had raised ₹2,200 crore.

Crossover III will partner with quality entrepreneurs and management teams as they transition from being privately held businesses to enduring public franchises.

With the late-stage private equity and pre-IPO strategy, the fund opens up access to private investments which usually are unavailable to most investors and enables them to capitalise on structural growth trends early on with reasonable exit time-horizons.

The fund will also facilitate meaningful allocation to investors who are keen to participate in new and emerging leaders of India’s future. This strategy has stood the test of time through recent market crisis and has done well in delivering consistent returns and lower than market drawdowns in period of extreme volatility, said Edelweiss Wealth Management.

Nitin Jain, Managing Director, Edelweiss Wealth Management, said private equity is now a well-established asset class in India and is making significant contribution to the development of India’s emerging corporate sector, while generating strong returns for its investors.

The fund team engages deeply with the company’s management to create a positive impact on their performance and thereby maximising returns for our investors, he added.

Pranav Parikh, Managing Partner, Private Equity, Edelweiss Wealth Management, said the phase of 2-3 years of pre-IPO and post IPO represents the best phase of growth and makes for a very attractive investment strategy.

Crossover III will focus on this phase of high growth of future-ready businesses and partner with them as they transform into lasting publicly-listed franchises, he added.