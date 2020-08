The shares of iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle maker Eicher Motors on Monday jumped over 8 per cent as the stock split takes effect from today. The stock turned ex-date for the stock split on Monday at it is currently trading 8.87 per cent higher at Rs 2,364.50.

Earlier, the stock jumped 50 per cent after the company announced stock-split plans in May. The board on June 12 approved a stock split in the ratio 1:10.