Shares of EID Parry surged mainly driven by huge volumes on the NSE today. The Hindu BusinessLine has recommended investors to buy the stock on November 17 in its Technical section under Portfolio. It recommended investors to buy the stock at Rs 192 levels with a medium-term horizon.

On the NSE, the stock rose Rs 15.85 or 8.20% to Rs 207.50, with volumes of 19.87 lakh shares traded as compared to 6.38 lakh shares traded in the previous trading session.