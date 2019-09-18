Endurance Technologies starts commercial production at Kolar

Endurance Technologies has announced commencement of commercial production at its new plant at Kolar, Karnataka, from September 18.

The company will be manufacturing suspension components such as front fork assemblies and shock absorbers at the plant, which has annual installed capacity of 17.74 lakh sets and 26.62 lakh numbers, respectively. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments.

Shares of Endurance Tech fell 2.11 per cent at ₹916.10 on the BSE.