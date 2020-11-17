Equities scale record highs after positive Covid-19 vaccine developments

Let there be husk and light
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
Indian shares opened at record highs on Tuesday, playing catch-up with overseas gains after a long weekend on news that U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection.
At the opening, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 1.2% to hit an all-time peak of 12,934.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.19% to touch a new high of 44,161.16.
Markets had made modest gains in a special “muhurat” one-hour trading session for Diwali on Saturday, and were closed on Monday.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc became the second drugmaker after Pfizer Inc to announce promising trial data in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine, helping U.S. stock indexes post record closing highs and pushing Asian stocks into record territory.
Indian drugmaker Biological E. Ltd on Monday became the latest company in the country to start human trials of its vaccine candidate.
In Mumbai, the Nifty Bank Index rose 0.99%, while the Nifty energy index was up 0.71%. The Nifty IT index was among the few sectors trading in negative territory, down 0.25%.
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...