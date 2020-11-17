Stocks

Equities scale record highs after positive Covid-19 vaccine developments

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on November 17, 2020 Published on November 17, 2020

In early trade, NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 1.2% to hit an all-time peak of 12,934.05, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.19% to touch a new high of 44,161.16.

Indian shares opened at record highs on Tuesday, playing catch-up with overseas gains after a long weekend on news that U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection.

At the opening, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 1.2% to hit an all-time peak of 12,934.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.19% to touch a new high of 44,161.16.

Markets had made modest gains in a special “muhurat” one-hour trading session for Diwali on Saturday, and were closed on Monday.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc became the second drugmaker after Pfizer Inc to announce promising trial data in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine, helping U.S. stock indexes post record closing highs and pushing Asian stocks into record territory.

Indian drugmaker Biological E. Ltd on Monday became the latest company in the country to start human trials of its vaccine candidate.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Bank Index rose 0.99%, while the Nifty energy index was up 0.71%. The Nifty IT index was among the few sectors trading in negative territory, down 0.25%.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 17, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.