Stocks

Eye on fund-raising plans of Morepen Labs

| Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

 

The board of directors of Morepen Laboratories will meet on Thursday to consider and approve a fund-raising proposal through one or more modes.

The company may consider further public offer, rights issue, preferential issue of equity shares/ warrants/ fully or partly-convertible instruments to the public, investors, including institutions, promoters, promoter groups and/or their entities. Shareholders will be keen to know the quantum, mode and investors.

Published on September 19, 2019
Morepen Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fresh orders likely to drive RITES