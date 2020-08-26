FDC gains over 6 per cent as it eyes Covid-19 segment

FDC on Tuesday announced the launch of Favipiravir-PiFLU and Favenza, which will be used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. With the third-largest number of cases globally at close to three million and a growing daily increase rate, the economy and populace have been struck by the pandemic over the past two quarters.

Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Favipiravir, an off-patent, oral anti-viral drug that has been shown to quicken clinical recovery in Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. It is a broad-spectrum anti-viral agent, and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza and Sarcov-2 virus and prevents viral replication.

On Wednesday’s noon trade, the shares gained as much as 6.4 per cent to ₹337.8.