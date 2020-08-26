Stocks

FDC gains over 6 per cent as it eyes Covid-19 segment

Internet Desk | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

FDC on Tuesday announced the launch of Favipiravir-PiFLU and Favenza, which will be used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. With the third-largest number of cases globally at close to three million and a growing daily increase rate, the economy and populace have been struck by the pandemic over the past two quarters.

Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Favipiravir, an off-patent, oral anti-viral drug that has been shown to quicken clinical recovery in Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. It is a broad-spectrum anti-viral agent, and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza and Sarcov-2 virus and prevents viral replication.

On Wednesday’s noon trade, the shares gained as much as 6.4 per cent to ₹337.8.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
stocks and shares
FDC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.