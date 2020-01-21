Fire accident may hurt Indian Card shares

Following a fire incident at The Indian Card Clothing Co, its shares may come under pressure. In a notice to stock exchanges, it said the Pimpri plant caught fire on January 20.

The plant has been non-operational since last year, the company said, and added it is in the process of ascertaining the reason for the fire and the actual loss caused. Shareholders will monitor further developments at the company, which had reported loss in Q1 and Q2 of FY-20 and in FY-19.