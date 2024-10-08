Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline FlyArystan has renewed its contract with RateGain Travel Technologies Limited for the use of AirGain, a pricing intelligence solution for airlines.

The partnership, announced today, aims to strengthen FlyArystan’s competitive rate intelligence and enhance passenger experience.

The shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited were trading at ₹730.60 up by ₹2.80 or 0.38 per cent on the NSE today at 9.55 am.

AirGain provides FlyArystan with real-time pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs, boasting a 98 per cent data sufficiency rate. This information allows the airline to refine its dynamic pricing strategies and adapt swiftly to market trends.

Also read: Travel Insurance is the Need of the Hour

Yerkin Tursynbek, Manager of Revenue Management at FlyArystan, emphasised the importance of staying ahead of market trends in the low-cost aviation sector.

The continued collaboration is expected to drive efficiencies, refine pricing strategies, and strengthen the airline’s competitive edge in Central Asia’s rapidly expanding aviation market.

RateGain’s Senior Vice President, Vinay Varma, expressed enthusiasm about the extended partnership, highlighting AirGain’s role in supporting FlyArystan’s efforts to set new standards for affordability and service quality in the region.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit