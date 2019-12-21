Focus on Sensex’s new constituents

From Monday, YES Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR will be out of the BSE Sensex. They will be replaced by Titan Company, UltraTech Cements and Nestle India.

Besides, the index provider also excluded Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Edelweiss Financial Services from the S&P BSE 100 and added InterGlobe Aviation, Info Edge (India) and SBI Life Insurance. It also recast the BSE-200 and BSE-500 indices. The rejigged shares in the Sensex will be in focus.