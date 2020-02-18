Stocks

Force majeure by supplier may hit Finolex

| Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

 

Finolex Industries on Monday said due to force majeure declared by its VCM (vinyl chloride monomer) supplier in March 2020, the operations for its VCM to PVC (polyvinyl chloride) route will be affected for 30-35 days. This would result in a shortage of PVC production of approx. 15,000 tonnes. However, its EDC (ethylene dichloride) to PVC route production will not be affected. The manufacturing and supplies of PVC pipes and fittings will also not get affected, it added.

Published on February 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
UTI MF makes provisions in 5 debt schemes for side-pocketing