Force majeure by supplier may hit Finolex

Finolex Industries on Monday said due to force majeure declared by its VCM (vinyl chloride monomer) supplier in March 2020, the operations for its VCM to PVC (polyvinyl chloride) route will be affected for 30-35 days. This would result in a shortage of PVC production of approx. 15,000 tonnes. However, its EDC (ethylene dichloride) to PVC route production will not be affected. The manufacturing and supplies of PVC pipes and fittings will also not get affected, it added.