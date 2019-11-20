Stocks

Freshtrop Fruits buyback offer opens today

| Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

The buyback offer from Freshtrop Fruits will open on Wednesday. The company plans to buy back up to 10 lakh shares, representing 8.23 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹110 a share.

Shareholders whose names had appeared on October 11 (record date) in its book are eligible to participate in the buyback. The ₹11-crore buyback offer is on proportionate basis through the tender offer route. Shareholders will closely monitor the response to the issue.

Published on November 20, 2019
buyback
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kaveri Seed, JB Chem to turn ex-date for buyback