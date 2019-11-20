Freshtrop Fruits buyback offer opens today

The buyback offer from Freshtrop Fruits will open on Wednesday. The company plans to buy back up to 10 lakh shares, representing 8.23 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹110 a share.

Shareholders whose names had appeared on October 11 (record date) in its book are eligible to participate in the buyback. The ₹11-crore buyback offer is on proportionate basis through the tender offer route. Shareholders will closely monitor the response to the issue.