Front-running unearthed at Reliance Sec; SEBI bars 27

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
SEBI has barred 27 entities connected to dealers of Reliance Securities (RSL) for front running. SEBI said it had unearthed a major front running case by some individual RSL dealers and entities linked to them, who were playing on prior access to buy and sell orders by Tata Absolute Return Fund.
SEBI’s internal surveillance system-generated front running alerts against one Meena Ramnilal Vira in December 2019 and January 2020 for suspected front running. These alerts referred to suspected front running of trades of Tata Absolute Return Fund, a scheme of Tata Alternative Investment Fund. SEBI followed it up with examination of KYC details, call data records, social media posts and Facebook connections of the suspected individuals and entities to probe relationships between various entities under its scanner in the matter.
“The order by the alleged front runner was placed (directly or indirectly) in advance of the big client order, while in possession of the non-public information. It is prima facie found that Harshal Vira, Bhavesh Gandhi and Abhijeet Jain were privy to the information with respect to the impending orders of the big client as they were the dealers (at RSL).”
SEBI found that Meena Ramnilal Vira was the mother of Harshal Vira, a dealer at RSL and all the other entities who were front running too were connected.
SEBI found that the trading pattern showed deployment of BBS (Buy-Buy-Sell) and SSB (Sell-Sell-Buy) strategies, the typical modes of front running.
SEBI has barred all the 27 entities from markets till further directions. The regulator is now studying their assets.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...