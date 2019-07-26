Stocks

What to Watch: Future Lifestyle’s fund-raising in focus

| Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

The board of Future Lifestyle Fashions will meet on Friday to consider fund-raising plans. The proposals include issue of equity shares through any of the following modes — private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, or a combination thereof. Shareholders would be keen to know the quantum of funds the company plans to raise, the number of shares that would be offered and the price of the issue, especially if is through QIP.

Published on July 26, 2019
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to Watch: Maruti, Vodafone, Vedanta results eyed