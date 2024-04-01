The stock of GE Power India Ltd jumped 6.10 per cent to trade at ₹281.75 as of 11.09 am on Monday, after securing two contracts.

The company has bagged a contract from NTPC Ltd for the supply of generator spares at NTPC Tanda and for the supply of turbine blades for NTPC Nabinagar. The contract valued at ₹24 crore is to be executed in 15 months.

In addition, GE Power India has also bagged a contract from Hindustan Zinc Ltd for the supply of boiler firing system at the company’s Chanderiya, Rajasthan. The contract is to be executed in 12 months, for a base value of ₹8.75 crore.

Meanwhile, NTPC stock rose 1.10 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹339.50 as of 11.13 am, and Hindustan Zinc stock rose by 2.50 per cent to trade at ₹299.60.