GE T&D India Ltd., a listed entity of GE Vernova’s electrification business, has secured a work order from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to build a State transmission asset management centre (STAMC) in Odisha, India, for Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL).

It is aimed to help OPTCL operate grid through real-time grid monitoring and control. Upon completion, the substations are to be remotely controlled with advanced grid software solutions, including supervisory control and data acquisiton, video monitoring system, remote accessibility system, and automated fault analysis system, which will be installed at four locations across the state of Odisha.

Sandeep Zanzaria, MD and CEO of GE T&D India said, “Our innovative STAMC will help empower PGCIL and OPTCL to optimise their grid operations, continue to integrate renewable energy sources more effectively, and ultimately contribute to a smarter, resilient and more sustainable grid for the future.”

GE T&D India stock closed at ₹1,134.55 on the NSE, down 0.66 per cent on Tuesday’, while Power Grid stock closed 2.77 per cent higher at ₹301.85. The stock market is closed on May 1, 2024, on account of Maharashtra Day.