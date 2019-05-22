What to watch: GeeCee Ventures: Results, buyback eyed

The board of directors of GeeCee Ventures will meet on Wednesday to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, and buyback of equity shares. Shareholders will closely monitor the issue size, price and the number of shares to be bought back. They will also be keen to know the mode of buyback — through open market purchase or tender route on proportionate basis — and promoters’ interest on whether to participate or not in the issue.