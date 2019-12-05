Geojit publishes inspection reports on website to reassure investors

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
In its attempt to reassure investors following the Karvy crisis, Geojit Financial Services has decided to publish on its website the findings of inspections conducted by regulators.
To begin with, the Kochi-headquartered financial services firm has began publishing the results of inspection of its account books and other documents. These include verification of cash and CDX segments for various periods, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.
In a recent posting, the company also said there were “no negative observations” by regulators including SEBI, BSE and NSE.
In November, SEBI banned Karvy Stock Broking for client defaults of about Rs 2,000 crore, making it one of India’s largest cases of equity broker default. In an ex-parte interim order, SEBI banned Karvy from not only taking new clients but also from executing trades for its current clients.
In a mail to clients, Geojit Managing Director CJ George said the company is not under any investigation from SEBI. The letter has been issued in the backdrop of the Karvy issue, he added.
“In order to avoid any anxiety among investors and clients, I would like to reassure you that Geojit places utmost importance on the trust you have in us. The Power of Attorney (POA) given to us by you is a specific POA. This is used only for the purpose of transfer of securities towards your Stock Exchange-related margin, delivery or settlement obligations. We do not use your POA for any other purposes than these,” it said.
“We have always been a zero debt company and have never pledged our clients’ securities for loan from any bank, even before it became a regulation, as a matter of internal discipline,” it added.
Geojit, according to the letter, has more than Rs 38,000 crore of assets under and management (AUM), of which about Rs 32,000 crore are in DP. More than 95 per cent of Geojit’s consolidated income comes from capital markets including mutual funds, and insurance distribution.
The company’s “sole focus” is on capital markets and does not have any other business apart from a “modest software business”, it added.
Earlier this week, New York-headquartered PE firm General Atlantic changed the name of its portfolio company Karvy Fintech to KFinTech, distancing itself from the Karvy crisis.
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...