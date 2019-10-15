Stocks

GG Engineering buys additional 2.06 per cent stake in Shashi Beriwal

GG Engineering has acquired an additional 2.06 per cent stake in Shashi Beriwal and Company Private Limited for ₹42 lakh. Following acquisition of this stake, GG Engineering now holds 51.38 per cent equity shares in Shashi Beriwal and Company. Shares of GG Engineering slumped 18.42 per cent at ₹23.70 on the BSE.

