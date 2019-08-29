Stocks

Goa Carbon temporarily shuts down Paradeep Unit.

| Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Goa Carbon has announced that operations at the company’s Paradeep Unit located at Vill. Udayabata, Paradeepgarh, Dist. Jagatsinghpur, Odisha has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from today (August 29, 2019).

The stock of Goa Carbon closed 1.31 per cent lower at ₹218.25 on the BSE.

Goa Carbon Ltd
