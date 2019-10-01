Government announces dates for further tranches of Sovereign Gold Bond sale

The Central Government has announced the dates for the launch of further tranches of its sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme for FY20, in six tranches, from October 2019 through March 2020.

The schedule is as follows: series V: October 07-11, series VI (October 21-25), series VII (December 2-6), series VIII (January 13-17), series IX (February 3-7) and, series X (March 2-6).

The SGBs will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE).