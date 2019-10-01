Stocks

Government announces dates for further tranches of Sovereign Gold Bond sale

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

Representative image

The Central Government has announced the dates for the launch of further tranches of its sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme for FY20, in six tranches, from October 2019 through March 2020.

The schedule is as follows: series V: October 07-11, series VI (October 21-25), series VII (December 2-6), series VIII (January 13-17), series IX (February 3-7) and, series X (March 2-6).

The SGBs will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE).

Published on October 01, 2019
debt market and bonds
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Global shares steady, investors pin hopes on US-China talks