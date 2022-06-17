Govt receives ₹497 cr from GAIL buyback

GAIL board had approved buyback of around 5.7 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,083 crore on March 31, 2022.
“Government has received ₹497 crore from GAIL buyback. Out of the buyback, ₹586 crore has been received by other shareholders,” Pandey tweeted.
In May, the company submitted its Letter of Offer to the stock exchanges related to the buy-back of up to 5,69,85,463 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each of GAIL (India) at a price of ₹190 per share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding of ₹1,082.72 crore through the tender offer process.
The company has already paid a dividend for ₹3,996 crore at ₹9 per share. Besides, its board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share for FY22 taking the total to ₹4,440 crore, which is highest ever by GAIL.
In FY22, GAIL’s total capex stood at ₹7,700 crore, which was mainly utilised on pipelines, petrochemical, CGD projects, operational capex, equity contribution and E&P.
In the next three years, the total capex is expected to be around ₹30,000 crore mainly on pipelines, petrochemical, CGD, operational capex, equity contribution and E&P, as well as on renewable projects.
The gas utility is also eyeing a 10-year deal to import 1 million tonnes (MT) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with supplies starting likely in 2023. GAIL already has a long-term gas import agreement with Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore to purchase an average 2.5 MT annually.
The company is also on the lookout for long-term and short-term (spot) deals to meet India’s growing demand for natural gas. GAIL expects its LNG imports to grow by 5-6 per cent in FY23.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.