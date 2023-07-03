GQG Partners is holding a 6.54 per cent stake in Adani Transmission, an exchange filing showed.

In March, Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners bought a 2.5 per cent stake in the Adani firm for ₹2,806 crore at ₹668.40 each. Subsequently, it bought more shares to raise its stake to 3.54 per cent, and last Friday, acquired another 3 per cent stake in bulk deals. The shares were acquired from the promoter group.

At the current market price, GQG’s investment in Adani Transmission is worth around ₹5,645 crore.

The company’s shares ended 0.8 per cent higher at ₹773.25 on the NSE.

