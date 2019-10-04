Stocks

Greaves Cotton buyback to open on October 18

| Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

 

The board of Greaves Cotton on Thursday approved buyback of up to 1.30 crore shares at ₹175 apiece, aggregating up to ₹227.50 crore. The offer would be on a proportionate basis through tender offer. Shareholders whose name had appeared on the record book as on July 11 are only eligible to participate in the buyback,, which opens on October 18 and closes on November 1. The stock is currently ruling at ₹136.30; its 52-week high and low are ₹157.25 and ₹111.10, respectively.

Published on October 04, 2019
buyback
Greaves Cotton Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: BEML (Buy)