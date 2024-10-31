The shares of Greaves Cotton Limited were trading at ₹1185.66 up by ₹1.92 or 1.04 per cent on the NSE today at 1.30 pm.

Greaves Cotton Limited, an engineering company with a 163-year legacy, has appointed Ramachandra Puttanna as Business Head for EV Solutions & New Businesses in its Greaves Retail division. Puttanna will report to Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Greaves Retail, the company announced on October 30.

In his new role, Puttanna will lead the strategic growth initiatives for the company’s electric vehicle components and new business verticals. He brings over 35 years of experience from companies including ZF Group, where he most recently served as Vice President of Aftermarket business for India and SAARC regions, as well as Fenner India, BOSCH India, and Magneti Marelli.

Greaves Retail operates as a fuel-agnostic provider offering sales, service, and spare parts solutions across various vehicle segments including three-wheelers, two-wheelers, small commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The division maintains a network of 180+ distributors and 9,000+ dealers.

Puttanna holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Mysore University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Bangalore University, and completed an Advanced Program in Business Management at IIM Bangalore.