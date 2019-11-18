Haldiram's revised offer: Will it attract Kwality?

The National Company Law Tribunal has directed the lenders of Kwality to reconsider the revised ₹145 crore offer made by Haldiram Snacks. Earlier, the latter had offered ₹142 crore to acquire the debt-ridden firm, but the lenders rejected that. The Tribunal has also extended the Corporate Insolvency Resolution period by another three weeks and directed the Committee of Creditor to reconsider the enhanced offer. Kwality has a total debt of around ₹1,900 crore.