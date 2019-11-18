Stocks

Haldiram's revised offer: Will it attract Kwality?

| Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

 

The National Company Law Tribunal has directed the lenders of Kwality to reconsider the revised ₹145 crore offer made by Haldiram Snacks. Earlier, the latter had offered ₹142 crore to acquire the debt-ridden firm, but the lenders rejected that. The Tribunal has also extended the Corporate Insolvency Resolution period by another three weeks and directed the Committee of Creditor to reconsider the enhanced offer. Kwality has a total debt of around ₹1,900 crore.

Published on November 18, 2019
Kwality Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Deloitte Haskins resigns as GMP Technical Solutions' statutory auditor