HCLTech and Cisco have announced the launch of ‘pervasive wireless mobility-as-a-service.’

“Leveraging HCLTech’s expertise in communication technologies and practices to implement and integrate Cisco’s URWB technology in varied environments will increase our clients’ capacity to operate next-gen applications and integrate a variety of wireless technologies to transform their business,” said Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise Network Practice, HCLTech.

“HCLTech offers our customers a way to accelerate their network transformation journey with an end-to-end managed secure network service that reduces complexity, and improves the end-user experience, through a flexible consumption model,” said Nick Holden, Vice President, of Global and Strategic Partners & Ecosystem Co-Sell at Cisco.

The stock of HCL Technologies Ltd closed at ₹1,362.20, down by 0.32 per cent, on the NSE.