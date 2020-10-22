HDFC AMC net down 8%

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
HDFC Asset Management Company has reported an eight per cent drop in its September quarter net profit at ₹338 crore against ₹368 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of lower income. Revenue from operations was down eight per cent at ₹456 crore (₹498 crore).
Though the fund house doubled other income to ₹114 crore (₹51 crore), it could not match last year’s profit as the overall tax outgo was higher at ₹125 crore (₹59 crore).
The quarterly average asset under management of the fund house was down marginally at ₹3.75 lakh crore (₹3.76 lakh crore). Equity-oriented asset was down 14 per cent at ₹1.44 lak crore (₹.63 lakh crore) with marginal fall in market share to 14 per cent (16 per cent).
However, assets under debt funds were higher by 15 per cent at ₹1.21 lakh crore (₹1.06 lakh crore) and maintained its last year’s market share of 13 per cent. The monthly average asset under management of individuals was down 6 per cent at ₹2.03 lakh crore (₹2.16 lakh crore).
Înflow through systematic învestment plan was down 30 per cent at ₹900 crore (₹1,280 crore) in September, as most investors discontinued their SIP due to Covid pandemic and poor returns.
It processed 2.98 million systematic transactions worth ₹900 crore in September. The contribution from beyond top 30 cities to total monthly average AUM was at 14.2 per cent.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...