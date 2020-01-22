HDFC AMC shares rise over 2 per cent on strong Q3 results

Number theory: Worldwide air traffic fatalities between 2011 to 2019
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company on Wednesday rose over 2 per cent after the company posted a 45 per cent jump in profit after tax for the December quarter.
The stock gained 2.59 per cent to trade at Rs 3,261.30 on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip traded higher by similar margins at Rs 3,262.
HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 352.5 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 243.3 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.
The company’s total income rose 11 per cent to Rs 592 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 532.7 crore in the same period in the last financial year.
