HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, JustDial results eyed

| Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 18, 2020

Saturday and Monday will see a host of companies, especially private sector banks, announcing quarterly results. These include HDFC Bank (Saturday), Kotak Bank and Federal Bank (Monday).

Besides, Chennai Petroleum, Compucom, Cupid, GNA Axles, Goa Carbon, Gallantt Ispat, Gallantt Metal and Jindal Steel (Saturday) and Bank of Maharashtra, Can Fin Homes, I-Sec, DB International, HFCL, Hindustan Zinc, JustDial, and Monnet (Monday) will announce their October-December results.

