Stocks

HDFC Bank surges 3% on strong Q2 results

Internet Desk | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.4 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal at ₹7,513.11 crore as against ₹6,344.99 crore a year ago.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the bank’s total income grew by 6.9 per cent at ₹36,069.42 crore compared to ₹33,755 crore a year ago.

Net interest income for the second quarter this fiscal grew by 16.7 per cent to ₹ 15,776.4 crore from ₹13,515.0 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

More
Why HDFC Bank Q2 performance suggests re-rating of the stock in the coming months
 

It further said this was “driven by asset growth of 21.5 per cent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.1 per cent”.

Other income grew by nine per cent to ₹6,092.45 crore in the quarter under review.

Shares of the bank gained as much as 3 per cent to ₹1,235, before cooling off to ₹1,216.50.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 19, 2020
stocks and shares
HDFC Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.