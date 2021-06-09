Stocks

HDFC sells 95 lakh shares in Reliance Capital

Updated on June 09, 2021

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd has sold 95 lakh shares comprising a 3.76 per cent stake in Reliance Capital.

The shares were sold in the open market on June 3, June 4, and June 8, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Before the stake sale, HDFC held a 6.43 per cent stake in Reliance Capital, which has now come down to 2.67 per cent.

HDFC had acquired the shares in Reliance Capital in April last year following the invocation of pledged shares through its trustees.

