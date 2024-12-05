The shares of HEG Limited were trading at ₹590.75 up by ₹9.10 or 1.56 per cent on the NSE today at 11.05 am.
HEG Limited has announced plans to transfer unclaimed equity shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, following provisions under Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.
The company has identified shares associated with unclaimed dividends spanning multiple financial years, including 2017-18 (interim and final), 2018-19 (interim and final), 2019-20 (interim), 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.
According to the official statement dated December 4th, 2024, shareholders who have not claimed dividends for seven consecutive years will have their shares automatically transferred to the IEPF Authority. The company has urged shareholders to claim their unclaimed dividends before March 12th, 2025, to prevent transfer.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.