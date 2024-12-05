The shares of HEG Limited were trading at ₹590.75 up by ₹9.10 or 1.56 per cent on the NSE today at 11.05 am.

HEG Limited has announced plans to transfer unclaimed equity shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, following provisions under Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The company has identified shares associated with unclaimed dividends spanning multiple financial years, including 2017-18 (interim and final), 2018-19 (interim and final), 2019-20 (interim), 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

According to the official statement dated December 4th, 2024, shareholders who have not claimed dividends for seven consecutive years will have their shares automatically transferred to the IEPF Authority. The company has urged shareholders to claim their unclaimed dividends before March 12th, 2025, to prevent transfer.