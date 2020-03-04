Stocks

Hester Biosciences sets up business development division

| Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Hester Biosciences has set up a business development division to focus on market research to see the needs of the market and develop strategies towards achieving sustainable sales growth. The division will support the sales and marketing divisions of the company with well-defined qualitative and quantitative objectives.

Dr Rahul Srivastava has been appointed Vice-President - Business Development, at Hester Biosciences, with immediate effect, the company said in a press release. Shares of Hester Biosciences closed 1 per cent lower at ₹1,385 on the BSE.

Published on March 04, 2020
Hester Biosciences Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European shares inch higher as investors weigh stimulus measures