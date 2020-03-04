Hester Biosciences sets up business development division

Hester Biosciences has set up a business development division to focus on market research to see the needs of the market and develop strategies towards achieving sustainable sales growth. The division will support the sales and marketing divisions of the company with well-defined qualitative and quantitative objectives.

Dr Rahul Srivastava has been appointed Vice-President - Business Development, at Hester Biosciences, with immediate effect, the company said in a press release. Shares of Hester Biosciences closed 1 per cent lower at ₹1,385 on the BSE.