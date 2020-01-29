Stocks

HFCL acquiring stake in Bigcat may bode well

| Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

 

HFCL has signed a term sheet with Bigcat Wireless Pvt Ltd, Chennai, to acquire up to 47.87 per cent stake from its existing promoters through various tranches for ₹22.50 crore.

The company is acquiring a stake in Bigcat keeping in line with its thrust on addition of next generation products and solutions in wireless communication domain including 4G (LTE-advanced), 5G and other communication technologies, HFCL said. It’s not related party transactions, HFCL further clarified.

Published on January 29, 2020
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Parsvnath enters into business transfer agreement with Primetime Realtors