Crisil upgrades ratings of Hind Rectifiers

Crisil has reviewed and upgraded the ratings of Hind Rectifiers. The total bank loan facilities rated by Crisil was ₹90 crore.

The long-term rating was upgraded to Crisil BBB-/stable from Crisil BB+/stable and the short-term rating to Crisil A3 from Crisil A4+. Shares of Hind Rectifiers closed 2.46 per cent lower at ₹120.80 on the BSE.