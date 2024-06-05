Hindalco stock opened among the top losers of Nifty 50 pack on Wednesday’s early trade.
ALL UPDATES
- June 05, 2024 11:17
Sensex and Nifty gain amid high volatility; Novelis postpones IPO
Follow bl’s market live updates on Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets here
- June 05, 2024 11:12
Hindalco stock price on the NSE
Hindalco stock inched up 0.07% on the NSE to trade at ₹649.50.
- June 05, 2024 11:12
Hindalco’s Novelis IPO put on hold; enterprise value estimated at $17 billion
Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla group company, has postponed its proposed initial public offering of Novelis, a US subsidiary, to raise about $1.08 billion along with the greenshoe option.
The IPO was postponed due to adverse market conditions.
“Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future,” the company said without providing further details.
- June 05, 2024 10:42
Hindalco stock performance on the BSE
Hindalco stock trades at ₹639.55, lower by 1.13% on the BSE as of 10.39 am.
- June 05, 2024 10:08
Hindalco share price in focus
Hindalco stock trades at ₹639.60 on the NSE, lower by 1.46% as of 10.06 am.
- June 05, 2024 09:54
Hindalco stock among top losers of Nifty 50 pack
The stock declined by 4.06% at 9.30 am.
- June 05, 2024 09:52
Hindalco stock in focus
Hindalco stock declined by 2.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹630.40 as of 9.51 am.
- June 05, 2024 09:52
Hindalco’s Novelis IPO put on hold; enterprise value estimated at $17 billion
Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla group company, has postponed its proposed initial public offering of Novelis, a US subsidiary, to raise about $1.08 billion along with the greenshoe option.
The IPO was postponed due to adverse market conditions.
“Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future,” the company said without providing further details. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.