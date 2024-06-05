June 05, 2024 11:12

Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla group company, has postponed its proposed initial public offering of Novelis, a US subsidiary, to raise about $1.08 billion along with the greenshoe option.

The IPO was postponed due to adverse market conditions.

“Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future,” the company said without providing further details.