Hindustan Aeronautics: Wage revision in focus

Hindustan Aeronautics has entered into a pact with its workforce on revision of wage structure from January 1, 2017, productivity improvement and other related matters. Though the details of the wage revision are not known, shareholders will closely monitor its impact on the company. HAL had reported a net profit of ₹624.46 crore and revenues of ₹3,451.05 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. For FY19, the figures were ₹2,282.44 crore and ₹19,894.12 crore.