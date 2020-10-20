Hindustan copper shares surge over 13 per cent

Share of Hindustan copper has risen as much as 13.4 per cent to ₹37.24 on Tuesday. It is the top gainer on the Nifty 500 index as well.

The stock has broken its 100-Day Moving Average. It's the third straight day of gain for the stock with a 13.9 per cent return. It has outperformed the metal index by 9.4 per cent today.