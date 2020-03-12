Stocks

Hindusthan National Glass' fund-raising eyed

The board of Hindusthan National Glass will meet on Thursday to consider a proposal for fund-raising through issuance of non-convertible debentures from Goldman Sachs, third-party financiers, members, promoters and their affiliates. It will also consider fund-raising through issue of shares via preferential allotment. Shareholders will closely monitor the amount the company plans to raise through the equity issue and the price at which the shares would be allotted.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd
