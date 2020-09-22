Stocks

HSIL shares turn active to buyback plan

Published on September 22, 2020

The Board of HSIL at its meeting held on 21 September 2020 has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each from open market through Stock Exchanges at a maximum buyback price of ₹105/share for an aggregate amount of ₹70 crore.

At maximum buyback price and offer size, the indicative number of equity shares to be repurchased would be 66,66,667 shares which is 9.22% of the total number of equity shares of the company.

Shares fell as much as 10.2 per cent to ₹78 in early trade. After cooling off, the stock currently trades 4.17 per cent higher at ₹73.70.

